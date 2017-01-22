Volunteers from out of state building tiny home for Clendenin man impacted by flood

An emotional night in what could be the last graduation at Richwood High School. Parents, teachers and neighbors packed a gymnasium, renovated by Jim Justice after the June flooding. The 2017 Lumberjacks overcame more than just final exams to get to graduation day. But amidst the excitement was the palpable tension between the city of Richwood and the Nicholas County Board of Education over replacing flooded schools.
Parents are angry in Richwood after several children came home sick after helping moving equipment and taking classes in new modular classrooms. Video sent to 13 News shows Richwood High School students wearing breathing masks as they move band gear into new modular classrooms earlier this week. One student said the masks were needed because of strong fumes in the pods.
"It can only get better. It can't get any worse. It's been as bad as it can be, you know I think, so it's got to get better." The owner of Bill's Used Cars is optimistic that things are improving in his community. His business was devastated by the June floods from the neighboring Elk River. He is one of the hundreds of West Virginia small business owners to get at $2,000 dollar RISE grant to help rebuild: Bill Naylor, Bill's Used Cars "Well yeah, anything will help. ...
Families who lost their homes to flooding this summer will be getting a special gift Tuesday. Students across the state put their talents to use to get families out of the cold through the Big Hearts Tiny Houses project. Putnam Career and Technical Center along with several other schools spent weeks building little houses for families who lost everything. "I'll be very happy when this gets to the right family and when I hear about them being out of the cold," s...
Unemployment dropped in the month of June in many counties in our region that were impacted by historic flooding. According to Work Force West Virginia, Wirt, Roane, Calhoun, Clay, and Braxton counties in our region were among the 11 counties statewide that saw their unemployment rates for the month drop. Nicholas County saw no change in its unemployment rate. Recall that southern Roane, Clay, and Nicholas counties were hit particularly hard by the historic flooding. The sta...
Unemployment dropped in the month of June in many counties in our region that were impacted by historic flooding.
A truck carrying eels overturned on a highway, leaving a mess of slime and live eels for crews to clean up.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.
A spokeswoman with the Kanawha County Commission tells 13 News that the Crossings Mall Bridge is expected to open on Friday, July 27th, 2017.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!