Volunteers from out of state building tiny home for Clendenin ma

Volunteers from out of state building tiny home for Clendenin man impacted by flood

Many families in communities ravaged by June's flooding still do not have permanent solutions for where they're going to live. But now thanks to some out of town help one family is at least into the next step of its recovery process. 

Right after flooding destroyed John Smith's trailer in Clendenin he spent months living in the dog kennel on his property, then he moved into a camper but soon he'll be able to live in a brand new tiny home that he's helping build.  

"It's a night a day difference because the camper it leaks real bad and we haven't had electric so without electric that thing just doesn't work right," he said.

When you walk through the front door it doesn't look like much yet but there will be a bathroom, kitchen, and bedroom. It's about 200 square feet bigger than the camper and it will have electricity and it'll be leak free. 

"The building that we built is not big but it's going to be dry for the family and it's gonna be better living conditions for them," said Kevin Artice who came from out of town to help. 

They hope to be able to do the same for other families. 

"I mean it's just devastation everywhere and I've lived here all my life and it hurts to see people living like this," said Tim Huffman who is a local volunteer. 

But in the meantime they're glad at least Smith will have a much healthier space to live in. 

"It's cool looking, look at it, these guys man, they just volunteered to do this," Smith said.

Smith hopes to build a house on that same property some time. The tiny home will be very close to move in ready once the electric work is done. 

