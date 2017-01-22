Man Arrested After Stealing Vehicle, Jumping into River to Avoid Police

Kanawha County Deputies have arrested a man after he stole a vehicle, stuck another vehicle, and then ran away from deputies on foot before jumping into the Coal River, where he was apprehended.

Deputies say that at just after 4:30 p.m., they were dispatched to the One Stop on Goff Mountain Road in Cross Lanes, where a vehicle was reportedly stolen.

The victim of that stolen vehicle says that he exited his vehicle and left it running while he went into the One Stop. The victim saw a male get into his vehicle and begin to back out of a parking space. Despite running outside and attempting to open the car door to prevent the suspect from leaving, the victim was unable to keep the male from stealing his vehicle.

Law enforcement were dispatched, and the suspect was spotted after he struck a vehicle in the St. Albans area. The suspect fled toward Amandaville in the stolen vehicle.

Deputies and the St. Albans Police Department proceeded on a pursuit. After a short amount of time, the suspect turned onto Beverly Street in Amandaville.

Realizing his mistake, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot.

The suspect eventually ran toward and jumped into the Coal River, where he was met with officers.

Deputies and SAPD arrested Chad Everette Sands, 37, of Nitro. He is being charged with grand larceny, fleeing in a vehicle, and battery.