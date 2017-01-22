66-Year-Old Inmate Killed in Mount Olive Complex

An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex was killed Sunday evening after an apparent assault by one or more fellow inmates.

Eugene Robert Anderson, 66, was fatally injured around 6 p.m. Sunday in an outdoor recreation area.

Anderson was serving sentences imposed in both Kanawha and Wood counties for multiple sexual offenses involving minors. His minimum discharge date was in 2148.

The facility was immediately placed on lockdown.

A makeshift weapon has been recovered.

No one has been charged in the incident. The West Virginia State Police are investigating.