WV Couple Arrested for Attacking 81-Year-Old Woman

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
A Grand Jury has indicted an Ohio man for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 20-month-old grandson with a butcher knife.
A Grand Jury has indicted an Ohio man for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 20-month-old grandson with a butcher knife.
The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.
The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant. Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police. According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions. Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash. He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Co...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) - Deputies with the Floyd County Sheriff's Department, along with Martin Police arrested a man after executing a search warrant. Edgar Brown, 55, of Martin, KY was arrested Wednesday, July 27th, 2017, after being investigated by police. According to a release, police bought multiple drugs from Brown on two or more occasions. Police confiscated drugs, electronic devices, and an undisclosed amount of cash. He is now facing charges of Trafficking in a Co...
A woman from Ohio is facing drug possession and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed at a barber shop while her kids were getting their hair cut.
A woman from Ohio is facing drug possession and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed at a barber shop while her kids were getting their hair cut.
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
Cousin's attorney has not returned messages seeking comment.
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
A district attorney has caused controversy after saying marijuana leads to homicides. “Marijuana is the gateway drug to homicide in our community and across our state, and people need to start recognizing that.”
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Ohio has put a condemned child killer to death in the state’s first execution in more than three years.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.
This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
Boy Scout Troops have unearthed what appeared to be a buried treasure in a West Virginia park.
Click here for an hour by hour forecast from our computer forecast model, Predictor.
The latest StormTracker 13 Forecast update!
Account holders have four options.
Account holders have four options.