WV Couple Arrested for Attacking 81-Year-Old Woman

Two Bluefield residents are facing a laundry list of charges after beating an 81-year-old woman with a baseball bat and rolling pin.

Law enforcement said the beating was an attempt to get money for drugs.

Mercer County Magistrate Mike Flanagan confirms that the man, Wayne Hartley, 44, was arrested alongside 41-year-old Angela Graham. Both are charged with attempted murder, violent crimes against the elderly, first-degree armed robbery, malicious wounding, felony conspiracy assault during the commission of a felony, domestic battery and assault, and fraudulent use of an access device.

Magistrate Flanagan says the couples bond was set at $1 million each. They are currently being held in Southern Regional Jail.