Grenade Type Device Found at Yeager Airport Checkpoint

UPDATE: 

John Gregg Goodykoontz, 61, of Bridgeport, WV was issued a citation under 500.3 of Yeager Airport Rules and Regulations for attempting to carry a prohibited item into the sterile area of the airport and a citation under 61-3E(a) of the West Virginia State Code, transporting or possession of a hoax bomb.

UPDATE:

According to Yeager Airport, the suspicious item has been cleared by the bomb squad and was an inactive grenade type device.

The airport is now functioning normally.

Yeager Airport Executive Director Terry Sayre said, “We regret any inconvenience to the traveling public but the safety and security of the public and of our employees comes first. I appreciate the exemplary work of the TSA personnel, Yeager Airport Police, and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad for the professional manner in which they handled this incident.

ORIGINAL:

According to Yeager Airport, Transportation Security Administration screeners found a suspicious item in the carry on bag of on outbound passenger.

The item was found at around 9:30 AM on Monday, January 23, 2017. 

They say the immediate terminal area has been cleared and law enforcement personnel are on the scene.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

