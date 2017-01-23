Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate Constitution - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Lawsuit: Trump businesses violate Constitution

Posted: Updated:

By BERNARD CONDON and MAE ANDERSON
AP Business Writers

NEW YORK (AP) - A lawsuit Monday alleged that President Donald Trump is violating the Constitution by allowing his business to accept payments from foreign governments.

Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause in the Constitution that prohibits him from receiving money from diplomats for stays at his hotels or foreign governments for leases of office space in his buildings, according to the suit filed by a legal watchdog group. The language in the clause is disputed by some legal scholars, setting the stage for a court fight with the White House.

White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks said that "the president has no conflicts," and referred to arguments made by Trump lawyer Sheri Dillon at the president's news conference earlier this month.

Dillon has said the framers did not intend for the Constitutional prohibition to apply to fair-value exchanges, such as paying for a hotel room or venue space at a hotel.

"No one would have thought the Constitution was written that paying your hotel bill was an emolument," Dillon said at a news conference.

The liberal-funded watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington filed the lawsuit in the Southern District of New York.

CREW is being represented in the lawsuit by two former White House chief ethics lawyers: Norman Eisen, who advised Barack Obama, and Richard Painter, who worked under George W. Bush. The two have been pushing Trump to divest from his business to avoid what they believe are unprecedented conflicts that will violate the Constitution.

"These violations of the Foreign Emoluments Clause pose a grave threat to the United States and its citizens," according to the lawsuit. "As the Framers were aware, private financial interests can subtly sway even the most virtuous leaders, and entanglements between American officials and foreign powers could pose a creeping, insidious threat to the Republic."

CREW faces several legal hurdles, including making the case that it even has standing to bring the lawsuit.

"We have never had a president who has in a significant way accepted foreign payments." CREW Executive Director Noah Bookbinder said. "There are a lot of issues that have to be litigated for the first time."

Bookbinder said his group will argue that president's violation has forced his organization to divert all it is resources to this fight rather than other issues, and therefore is harming it.

In his news conference, Trump said that he would hand over control of his company to his two adult sons. He announced several other measures in an attempt to mollify critics who contend that his financial interest as head of a global real estate company could conflict with his pursuit of the public good. He also vowed, for instance, that his company would strike no more deals abroad.

Trump also pledged to donate any profits from foreign governments using his hotels to the U.S. Treasury.

Trump has repeatedly said federal rules on conflicts do not apply to the president. His lawyer, Dillon, a partner a Morgan Lewis and Brockius, has called his moves to limit conflicts "extraordinary." But the moves have been widely panned by government ethics lawyers as insufficient.

Eisen and Painter are joined in the CREW lawsuit by Constitutional law scholars Erwin Chemerinsky, Laurence H. Tribe, Zephyr Teachout, and Deepak Gupta of the law firm Gupta Wessler.

___

AP Writer Julie Bykowicz in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • GovernmentMore>>

  • President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington

    President Trump to Hold Rally in Huntington

    Friday, July 28 2017 12:06 PM EDT2017-07-28 16:06:11 GMT

    President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.

    President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.

  • House passes $788B bill for military, wall

    House passes $788B bill for military, wall

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:31 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:31:38 GMT

    The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.

    The Latest on the House's $788 billion spending measure.

  • Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

    Ky. National Guard member shocked by Trump transgender ban

    A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

    A Kentucky National Guard member says he was shocked by President Donald Trump's announcement that he will ban transgender people from serving in the military.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

  • Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero

    Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
    A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

  • Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    Get free MAC lipstick for National Lipstick Day

    Friday, July 28 2017 1:23 PM EDT2017-07-28 17:23:36 GMT

    This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

    This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.