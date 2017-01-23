Marshall to hold training on active shooter response

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University is conducting three training sessions this month on responding to an active shooter.

The university says director of public safety Jim Terry and director of health and safety Tracy Smith will conduct hour-long sessions Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in the Memorial Student Center on the Huntington campus.

Those in attendance will receive a flipchart that provides emergency response references.

Monday's session will be shown and archived at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream .

