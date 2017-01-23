Man Bites Ear Off Another Man During Argument About Trump

Authorities say they arrested a man who robbed a bank, stripped naked and ran down the street throwing stolen money - a spectacle that he somehow thought would jump-start his career as a comedian.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
A man accused of drunkenly strolling down a road wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and a clown mask and brandishing a machete taped to his amputated arm has been arrested.
A man was arrested on federal smuggling charges after customs officers intercepted a shipment with three live king cobras hidden inside potato chip containers.
The vehicle had no doors, no windshield, no license plates and an axe stuck in the roof. Deputies tested the driver to see if he was intoxicated. They say he “performed poorly” when tested.
Officers say the suspect, April Stanley, went to Sunoco and attempted to steal $17.50 worth of condiment packets. The clerk told police the woman threatened to stab him, but according to police, she did have any knives on her.
A woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a lighter.
He said that he plans to display the hog’s stuffed head and shoulders at his taxidermy shop. He said the rest of the remains were discarded on a friend’s property.
Police say the bodies of what appear to be two people killed in an accident decades ago have been recovered from a glacier.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
The South Charleston Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating Hailey Weems. Weem's family has reported her missing after not being able to make contact with her for several days. Her family is concerned because it is unlike her to go this long without speaking to anyone in the family and seeing her other children. She is nine weeks pregnant, and was last scene by her family several days ago at their residence in South Charleston. Weem's was last ...
