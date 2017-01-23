World cornhole championships set for Kentucky in July - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

World cornhole championships set for Kentucky in July

Credit: Andrew Burton / Staff Credit: Andrew Burton / Staff

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - Cornhole, a game made popular in backyards and at football tailgate parties, is holding its world championships in Kentucky this summer.

The Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/2jGkiOC ) reports the American Cornhole Organization will hold the title event in Owensboro from July 26 to 30.

The world championships were held in Knoxville, Tennessee, the past two years and in Charleston, West Virginia, in 2014.

Cornhole involves tossing one-pound bags filled with plastic pellets into a hole in a slanted board 27 feet away. Players earn points depending on whether the bags land in the hole or on the board. The first one to 21 points wins.

The American Cornhole Organization was formed in 2005 in Milford, Ohio. According to the group's website, more than $30,000 in prize money will be available at the world championships.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

