Eastbound Lanes of MacCorkle Avenue Closed for Wreck

By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
A three vehicle accident in Saint Albans has shut down the eastbound lanes of a busy roadway Monday afternoon.

The eastbound lanes of MacCorkle Avenue at B Street are shut down, while crews work to tow away two of the three vehicles involved in an accident that occurred around 4:15 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash, but one person could be transported.

Crews are clearing the scene and expect those lanes to reopen shortly.

    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a new version of the notorious grandparent scam, a disturbing twist already responsible for two West Virginians losing more than $200,000. Both victims received a call from a man pretending to be their grandson. The caller, following the usual script, claims to have been arrested and in need of bail money. However, in the new twist he gives the phone to a so-called attorney and requests that ...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Kanawha State Forest Drive is closed after a vehicle overturned and struck a pole. Dispatchers say the wreck was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest Drive at Cane Fork Road. They say a vehicle overturned into a creek in that area. Before rolling into the creek, the vehicle took out a pole, knocking out power to residents in the area. Less than 100 customers are affected by the outage. Power restoration is estimated at around 11:...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday. According to a release, the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested.  The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help.  The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The sca...

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

