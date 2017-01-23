2017 Charleston Restaurant Week - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

2017 Charleston Restaurant Week

Charleston is having a week long celebration of local city restaurants.

At participating restaurants, you get an appetizer, an entree, and a dessert from a selected menu for $30 per person.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille
  • Laury's
  • The Block
  • Tidewater Grill
  • Leonoro's Spaghettin House
  • The Chop House
  • Celsius
  • Bluegrass Kitchen
  • Ichiban Pan-Asian Restaurant
  • Adventures Bar and Grill
  • B and D Gastropub
  • South Hills Market and Cafe
  • Bridge Road Bistro
  • Quarrier Diner
  • Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
  • Mi Cocina de Amor
  • Bricks and Barrels
  • Soho's at Capitol Market
  • Su Tei
  • Paterno's at the Park

WOWK-TV will be going live on 13 News at 5 from the following restaurants:

  • Monday: Bluegrass Kitchen
  • Tuesday: Soho's at Capitol Market
  • Wednesday: Bridge Road Bistro
  • Thursday: Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill
  • Friday: Adelphia Sports Bar and Grille

You can learn more about Charleston Restaurant Week at Charleston Restaurant Week's website: www.cwvrestaurantweek.com

