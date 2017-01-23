'The Windows Exploded': Storm Death Toll at 20 in the South

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday. According to a release, the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested. The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help. The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The sca...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A tractor trailer accident has shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 1 this afternoon. According to dispatchers, a single semi rolled over onto the road. No one was injured in the accident. Dispatchers say there is no expected time for lanes to reopen. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Pinch VFD are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol have identified the victims involved in the ride accident at the Ohio State Fair.
COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Division of Fire says one person is dead and five critically injured after a ride malfunctioned at the Ohio State Fair. Battalion Chief Steve Martin said two people are in stable condition. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child. Martin says one of the rows of seats on the Fire Ball ride “snapped off.” Amusements of America is the company providing rides at the State Fair this year. More information about the Fire Ball can be found ...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The eastbound lanes of I-64 at the Nitro/St. Albans Bridge is closed due to a vehicle fire. The westbound lanes were briefly closed, but have since reopened. At this time, there is no word on whether any injuries were reported in the car fire. We have a crew headed to the scene, and will provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.
This is not a drill! MAC Cosmetics is giving away FREE lipstick in celebration of National Lipstick Day.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
NASA says buying your eclipse glasses on Amazon does not ensure their safety.
Account holders have four options.
