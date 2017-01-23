'The Windows Exploded': Storm Death Toll at 20 in the South - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

'The Windows Exploded': Storm Death Toll at 20 in the South

Posted: Updated:

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) -- A tornado warning on television sent Anthony Mitchell, his pregnant wife and their three children scrambling for what little shelter their mobile home could provide. They crouched in a hallway as the twister started taking their home apart piece by piece.

"The windows exploded, the doors flew off the hinges, the sheetrock started to rip off the walls and fly out the windows," Mitchell said. "The trailer started to lift up. And about that time a tree fell on the trailer, and I think that's what held the trailer in place from flying away."

An unusual midwinter barrage of tornadoes and thunderstorms over the weekend was blamed for at least 20 deaths across the Deep South. Among them were three people killed at Big Pine Estates, the mobile home park in Albany where the Williams family lives.

A twister slammed into the southwestern Georgia city of 76,000 people on Sunday afternoon, carving a path of destruction a half-mile wide in places and leaving the landscape strewn with broken trees and mangled sheet metal. Few of the roughly 200 homes at the trailer park escaped damage from the tornado, which was rated by forecasters as at least an EF-2, meaning it packed winds of 111 to 135 mph.

In addition to the three dead at Big Pine Estates, a fourth body was discovered at a home just outside the trailer park.

Mitchell lost his home and marveled that he didn't lose his life, too.

"Something helped us walk out the front door of the house," he said. "There's some people who weren't fortunate enough to have a front door to walk out of."

Georgia reported 15 deaths Sunday, and four people died Saturday in Mississippi. In northern Florida, a woman died after a tree crashed into her home in Lake City as a storm passed through.

The National Weather Service said 39 possible tornadoes were reported over the weekend. The agency sent out teams to examine the damage and confirm how many of the storms were twisters, which can happen any time of year but are far more common in the spring and early summer.

A day after the violent weather passed, search crews looked for people and pets in the Albany trailer park, stepping over tree limbs and ducking under splintered pine trunks as they went from home to home. One team discovered a terrified dog in a smashed-in trailer, where it had spent the night. Authorities said the pet owner's fate was unknown.

In rural Cook County, about 60 miles southeast of Albany, Aretha Perry prayed aloud in front of the First Baptist Church, where a shelter was set up after an apparent tornado destroyed about half the homes at the Sunshine Acres mobile home park.

Perry said her niece and the niece's brother both lived there, and she drove out to try to help them after hearing the park had been hit.

"We were looking, looking," Perry said, "but couldn't find them."

The coroner later confirmed seven people were found dead at Sunshine Acres. Perry said her two relatives were among them.

"They died in the storm trying to save her grandchildren," she said, adding that the children survived. "I know they've gone on to Jesus."

At Sunshine Acres on Monday, crews with cadaver dogs checked the wreckage of mobile homes for anyone dead or alive. Authorities kept residents from returning for a second day.

Devocheo Williams, 29, said his home was demolished the day after he moved in.

"The whole trailer park was gone in 15 seconds," Williams said, describing a funnel cloud that appeared to loop back around and hit the neighborhood a second time. "It looked like a ball of fire was going 100 mph."

Williams said he saw a little girl picked up by the winds and tossed into a ditch. Nearby, the girl's mother and a baby were trapped in rubble. He said he helped dig them out.

Not everyone could be saved.

"I was walking by dead bodies of little kids and grown people," Williams said

Williams and others left homeless by the storm huddled Monday at the First Baptist Church in Adel, a rural community of about 5,300.

Residents turned out in force to help the victims. The church quickly collected an abundance of donated clothing and toiletries. Volunteers cooked free meals for survivors and emergency workers.

"We have turned away more people that just wanted to help because we just can't put them down here," said Brent Exum, chief investigator for the sheriff's department.

Dennis VanBrackle, 75, and his wife, Sylvia, stopped by the church with a checkbook in hand.

"Both of us physically can't do a lot," VanBrackle said. "We want to do what we can."

---

Farrington reported from Adel, Georgia. AP writer Russ Bynum contributed to this report from Savannah, Georgia.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policyand Terms of Use.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • AG Warns of Grandparent Scam After Two West Virginians Lose $200,000

    AG Warns of Grandparent Scam After Two West Virginians Lose $200,000

    Friday, July 28 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-07-28 21:53:11 GMT
    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a new version of the notorious grandparent scam, a disturbing twist already responsible for two West Virginians losing more than $200,000. Both victims received a call from a man pretending to be their grandson. The caller, following the usual script, claims to have been arrested and in need of bail money. However, in the new twist he gives the phone to a so-called attorney and requests that ...
    CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey alerted consumers to a new version of the notorious grandparent scam, a disturbing twist already responsible for two West Virginians losing more than $200,000. Both victims received a call from a man pretending to be their grandson. The caller, following the usual script, claims to have been arrested and in need of bail money. However, in the new twist he gives the phone to a so-called attorney and requests that ...

  • Deputies Investigating After Vehicle Rolls into Creek, Driver Flees

    Deputies Investigating After Vehicle Rolls into Creek, Driver Flees

    Thursday, July 27 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-07-27 22:54:09 GMT
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Kanawha State Forest Drive is closed after a vehicle overturned and struck a pole. Dispatchers say the wreck was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest Drive at Cane Fork Road. They say a vehicle overturned into a creek in that area. Before rolling into the creek, the vehicle took out a pole, knocking out power to residents in the area. Less than 100 customers are affected by the outage. Power restoration is estimated at around 11:...
    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - One lane of Kanawha State Forest Drive is closed after a vehicle overturned and struck a pole. Dispatchers say the wreck was reported around 6:20 p.m. on Kanawha State Forest Drive at Cane Fork Road. They say a vehicle overturned into a creek in that area. Before rolling into the creek, the vehicle took out a pole, knocking out power to residents in the area. Less than 100 customers are affected by the outage. Power restoration is estimated at around 11:...

  • Deputies Warn of Scam Pretending to be Arrested Family Members

    Deputies Warn of Scam Pretending to be Arrested Family Members

    Thursday, July 27 2017 5:39 PM EDT2017-07-27 21:39:28 GMT

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday. According to a release, the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested.  The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help.  The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The sca...

    KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday. According to a release, the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested.  The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help.  The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The sca...

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized

    Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
    FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...

  • Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes

    Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes

    Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:58:04 GMT
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
    (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...

  • Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Firefighters rescue Ohio woman entangled by boa constrictor

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    Authorities say firefighters have rescued an Ohio woman after a boa constrictor wrapped around her neck and began biting her face.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.