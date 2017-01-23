Kanawha County School Officials Recommend Consolidation of Bridge and Clendenin Elementary

In their January 23rd special meeting, the Kanawha County Board of Education announced their recommendation to permanently consolidate Bridge and Clendenin Elementary Schools after June's flood.

The two schools are currently sharing facilities at Bridge Elementary in the Elkview, WV area. Kanawha County Schools superintendent Ron Duerring said that the lower portion of the Bridge Elementary property is located in the floodway and the school cannot continue to house students in the future.

The KCBOE is currently looking at property along Hokie Lane in Kanawha County, WV to construct a new elementary school to house both Clendenin and Bridge students.

Kanawha County School officials say the school would have as many as 375 students after consolidation and current teachers at both schools would be given fist pick of jobs at new location.

Many parents at the meeting expressed a variety of concerns about consolidation.

While the KCBOE has made the recommendation to consolidate the schools, the issue has not been voted on yet. The board wants to give the public a fair chance to express their concerns.

The Kanawha County BOE is also looking at land along Given Fork to rebuild Herbert Hoover High school. Both the property along Hokie Lane and Given Fork are only proposed locations. They have not been officially approved for rebuild.

