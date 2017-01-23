Belle Names New Police Chief

BELLE, WV - Monday night Belle City Council voted to appoint Robert Glenn as Belle Police Chief. Glenn was filling in as acting chief after former Chief Darrick Cox was put on paid administration leave.

Belle's Mayor told 13 News he was notified by a federal investigator in Kentucky about 6-7 weeks ago, that Cox was part of an active federal investigation. The city was not told what the charges could be or what the case was in regards to. Cox was immediately placed on paid administrative leave.

The city had also received several complaints about Cox by community members. The mayor and council conducted an internal investigation which they reviewed at a special meeting Monday night. After reviewing the report, the council voted to appoint Glenn as Belle Police Chief and demote Cox to patrolman on the Belle Police force.

The city was hoping to hear back from the federal investigator before making a final decision, but they have not received any reports. If Cox is indicted or convicted on any charges he will be removed from the police force.