Deadly shooting in Huntington

UPDATE: According to police, the victim shot in the head has died from his injuries. Stay with 13 News and www.tristateupdate.com for updates to this story.

ORIGINAL: Huntington Police are investigating after two people are shot in a residential area. The shooting happened at 1:22 a.m Tuesday morning on the 2700 block of 9th Avenue.

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, both victims are recovering at a local hospital.

One of the victims has a gunshot wound to the arm, the other has a gunshot wound to the head.

No word on the conditions of the victims or if police have a suspect at this time.

The Huntington Police Department as well as Cabell County EMS responded to the scene.

