Kentucky Man Charged with Murder After Girlfriend's Child, 6, Dies

Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It's one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it's time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...

Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...

Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...

Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday's failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: "If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...

Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...

Coca Cola Discontinuing Coke Zero A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...

Authorities In Clendenin Are Investigating A Series Or Arson's MGN Online A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.