Ben Roethlisberger Uncertain About NFL Future - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Ben Roethlisberger Uncertain About NFL Future

PITTSBURGH, Pa. -

After coming off of a Pro Bowl season, Ben Roethlisberger is uncertain about his future in the NFL.

According CBS affiliate, KDKA, Roethlisberger said in a radio interview was going to take this off-season to evaluate and consider all options.

When asked if he’s going to play next year, Roethlisberger told The Cook and Poni Show he's not sure he will be back next season. 

“To consider health, and family and things like that and just kind of take some time away to evaluate next season, if there’s going to be a next season,” Roethlisberger said.

