Kanawha County Commission will file claim against Crossings Mall Owner in Bankruptcy Court

UPDATE (1/30/17 5:00 PM):

The Kanawha County Commission has retained counsel and will file a claim against the Crossings Mall Owner in Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of West Virginia.

In a letter to the Honorable Patrick M. Flatley Judge, United States Bankruptcy Court Northern District of West Virginia, Kent Carper claims that Tara Retail Group, the owner of the Crossing Mall, is trying to slow the construction of the bridge at the Crossing Mall property.

Carper says the lack of the bridge is a "public nuisance that presents real threats to public safety and to the well-being of the community," and that "the tenants and the Elk River community have suffered great economic loss"

The Commisison is asking for an emergency stay of the bankruptcy filing by Tara Retail Group, and for any and all other actions by the Court to expedite the restoration of access to the Crossings Mall property.

ORIGINAL:

The Elkview Crossings Mall was scheduled to be auctioned today, January 24th, 2017, but the auction was delayed due to a bankruptcy filing.

According to the Kanawha County Commission, the Elkview community learned 15 minutes before the auction of the mall was to begin that the owner of the mall, Tara Retail Group, had filed bankruptcy on the Crossings Mall property.

This will temporarily stop the process of building the new bridge.