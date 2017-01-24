Local war on drugs using organized crime laws to win battles - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Local war on drugs using organized crime laws to win battles

Police say drug gangs continue to get more organized by the day.

So, local communities, fed up with drug crime, are using more federal organized crime laws to ramp up their game.

13 News found that some suspected drug smugglers are now behind the same bars they worked - to get the dope in.

Jailer R. W. Boggs said his Carter County Detention Center is the drug epicenter because arrested addicts still want to do drugs.

Dedicated investigation team members here told us they found more than a dozen people inside and outside the jail who were conspiring to smuggle drugs into inmates.

The jail got the local FADE Drug Task Force to go undercover, make 16 arrests so far, and use federal organized crime laws to win a battle.

R.W. Boggs told 13 News, "It's a tougher charge and more likely to stick. We are in a war here in the tristate area."

Most of what's smuggled into detention centers is contained and then ingested.

It's not just drugs, we're told one of the most popular items they try to smuggle in this way is a cell phone.

Jailer Boggs said he is working to get a full body scanner here, like they use at some big airports.

Boggs said if they tried to swallow something or put something inside their body, even as small as on gram of heroin, that scanner would pick it up.

R.W. said it's a war, and he would use any weapon and legal charge at his disposal to stop drug crime.

Detectives working on this organized drug crime case say more arrests are expected.

