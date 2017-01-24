Some concerned about impact possible consolidation will have on the town of Clendenin, WV

The Kanawha County Board of Education is recommending Bridge and Clendenin Elementary Schools permanently consolidate in a new school building.

Board members said at a meeting this week significant damage from the June floods and concerns about future flooding prompted the decision. But some people in the town of Clendenin, WV are concerned about the impact to the community.

"The community is dying and if they take the schools out it is going to be worse," said Sue Shafer.

The months since the flood have brought some progress for Clendenin. But still in many parts of town time seems to be standing still.

"It is a sad place right now a lot of the houses aren't being rebuilt," Shafer said.

People who have lived in the area for years say Clendenin Elementary was the heart of the community. Since the flood the building has sat empty.

But with the news from Kanawha County Schools some people in Clendenin are wondering if the town will ever get back to normal.

"I live down Falling Rock and there are a lot of homes damaged in the flood and there's only 3 or 4 people in the community," explained Inez Milam. "I have no neighbors now."

The streets are lined with houses marked for demolition, homes for sale and signs pointing customers outside of downtown to find some of their favorite stores. But among it all there is some progress and hope.

"I've lived in this area 45 years and I don't intend to go anywhere," Milam said.

Right now the idea of consolidating is just a recommendation. Board members say they want to give the public a fair chance to express their concerns. The board is considering two properties for a new school. Both are outside of downtown Clendenin.