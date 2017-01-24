Some concerned about impact possible consolidation will have on the town of Clendenin, WV

The Kanawha County Board of Education is recommending Bridge and Clendenin Elementary Schools permanently consolidate in a new school building.
Board members said at a meeting this week significant damage from the June floods and concerns about future flooding prompted the decision. But some people in the town of Clendenin, WV are concerned about the impact to the community.
"The community is dying and if they take the schools out it is going to be worse," said Sue Shafer.
The months since the flood have brought some progress for Clendenin. But still in many parts of town time seems to be standing still.
"It is a sad place right now a lot of the houses aren't being rebuilt," Shafer said.
People who have lived in the area for years say Clendenin Elementary was the heart of the community. Since the flood the building has sat empty.
But with the news from Kanawha County Schools some people in Clendenin are wondering if the town will ever get back to normal.
"I live down Falling Rock and there are a lot of homes damaged in the flood and there's only 3 or 4 people in the community," explained Inez Milam. "I have no neighbors now."
The streets are lined with houses marked for demolition, homes for sale and signs pointing customers outside of downtown to find some of their favorite stores. But among it all there is some progress and hope.
"I've lived in this area 45 years and I don't intend to go anywhere," Milam said.
Right now the idea of consolidating is just a recommendation. Board members say they want to give the public a fair chance to express their concerns. The board is considering two properties for a new school. Both are outside of downtown Clendenin.
Thursday, July 20 2017 2:56 AM EDT2017-07-20 06:56:54 GMT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) - Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert has received a four-year contract extension. The university's Board of Governors unanimously approved the extension Wednesday. Gilbert took office in January 2016. His original contract was scheduled to expire in early 2018. His new contract will end in July 2022. The financial terms of Gilbert's contract will remain the same. He earns an annual salary of $430,000.
Monday, August 8 2016 4:04 AM EDT2016-08-08 08:04:57 GMT
With school just around the corner, Kanawha County School bus drivers are reminding students of important safety rules to follow on the bus. KCS bus aide Rita Vineyard says many students forget basic safety rules because of the excitement that comes with the first day back. Here are a few Vineyard says you need to remember.
Thursday, August 4 2016 3:37 PM EDT2016-08-04 19:37:27 GMT
"It's been pretty amazing," said 7th Grade Math Teacher Anne Hall. Hall, a seventh grade math teacher from John Adams Middle School has seen the evolution and inclusion of technology in the classroom during a career that has spanned two decades. "We had calculators when I first started now everything is on our phone." It's not just the students that are on their phones, so are the teachers, incorporating everything from apps to augmented reality as...
Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign. To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Saturday, July 29 2017 5:56 PM EDT2017-07-29 21:56:00 GMT
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday’s failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: “If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...
Sunday, July 30 2017 1:00 AM EDT2017-07-30 05:00:58 GMT
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
Friday, July 28 2017 8:40 PM EDT2017-07-29 00:40:32 GMT
FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It’s one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it’s time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...
Saturday, July 29 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-07-30 02:21:38 GMT
Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...
Friday, July 28 2017 9:58 PM EDT2017-07-29 01:58:04 GMT
(CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...
Saturday, July 29 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-07-29 17:20:19 GMT
Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...
Friday, July 28 2017 7:52 PM EDT2017-07-28 23:52:42 GMT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...
Thursday, July 27 2017 9:28 PM EDT2017-07-28 01:28:55 GMT
A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...
Friday, July 28 2017 4:04 PM EDT2017-07-28 20:04:15 GMT
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
