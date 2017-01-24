Bob Evans announces plan to sell off restaurants

More News More>>

Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...

North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter's standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...

Gold Lunar Module Stolen From Neil Armstrong Museum In Ohio Gold Lunar Module Stolen From Neil Armstrong Museum In Ohio WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT'-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen. Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, ...

Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday's failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: "If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...

Dallas-Area Boy,4, Reunited With Lost Teddy Bear At Airport Dallas-Area Boy,4, Reunited With Lost Teddy Bear At Airport DALLAS (AP) -- A 4-year-old North Texas boy has been reunited with his beloved teddy bear nearly a week after the furry friend was forgotten at Dallas Love Field. Luke Swofford of Rockwall got his favorite stuffed toy, appropriately named Teddy Bear, back on Wednesday after extensive efforts that included an airport search and online pleas for assistance. Family members say Luke and some relatives on July 20 flew home to Texas after a visit to Colorado, but the boy forgot his bear o...

Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...

Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes Newly-bought Ferrari gone in 60 minutes (CNN) - A driver watched his newly-bought Ferrari 430 Scuderia go up in smoke after he crashed the supercar just an hour after collecting it. The luxury motor veered off a highway and "burst into flames," according to a Facebook post by South Yorkshire Police. Photographs of the incident's aftermath show the burned-out remains of the car smoldering on grass. South Yorkshire Police say they were surprised to see that the driver had escaped the blaze mostly unharmed, adding...

Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It's one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it's time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...

Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties Jobless rates rise in 54 of 55 West Virginia counties CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Unemployment rates rose in 54 of West Virginia's 55 counties in June. WorkForce West Virginia says the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell last month in Pocahontas County. Jefferson County's 3.2 percent unemployment rate was the lowest in the state, followed by Berkeley and Pendleton counties at 3.6 percent. Mingo County had the highest unemployment rate at 9.8 percent. McDowell County was next at 9.4 percent and Clay County was at 7.8 percent. Sta...