Update: Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens Releases Statement About Damage

UPDATE: 4 p.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2017

The Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens has released a statement on information regarding to damage received to some of the grave sites at that location.

"We are committed to providing all families with a well-maintained environment for visitation and remembrance. The disturbance to the grounds was the result of poor weather and preparations for a nearby service. Our staff is working to restore the conditions of the damaged section. We value the relationships we have with our client families and encourage anyone with concerns to contact us directly." - Representative for Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens

ORIGINAL STORY

Dozens of community members have visited Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes, WV after photos surfaced on Facebook of some damage to grave sites. 

Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens management told 13 News that they are aware of the situation but declined to comment any further about who or what was responsible for the damage. 

On portions of the property, large ruts created by some type of vehicle can be seen near the grave sites. Some grave ornaments like flowers and crosses have been knocked over and covered with mud. It also appears that some of the headstones were actually driven over by the vehicle. 

Tracy Hancock, a woman visiting the cemetery to access the damage, says her father's grave sits right in the middle of the rutted out area. 

"It was just devastation seeing that. It was so sad," said Tracy. 

