Two Children Die in WV House Fire

Escaped Inmate Kidnaps Warden's Stepdaughter,18, Stabs Her To Death BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden's teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday's failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: "If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...

Law Enforcement Investigates Suspicious Fires in Kanawha County Community MGN Online A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

Governor Justice Declares State Of Emergency After Flooding Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Emergency for parts of West Virginia after flooding in parts of the State Friday night and Saturday morning. According to a post on Twitter, the State of Emergency is for portions of the Northern Panhandle and North Central West Virginia. Counties included at this time are Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Marion, Monongalia and Harrison. The Governor also said "Emergency officials are evacuating some of those areas affected and t...

Family discovers dog is still alive six months after paying for her to be euthanized FARMINGTON, UT (KSL) — It's one of the hardest decisions you can make: knowing when it's time to put your pet to sleep. For the Coates family of Farmington, Utah it was very sad when their dog, Zoey, got sick. The family decided to take her to the vet to be euthanized. Last fall, Zoey, a boxer breed, started having seizures. The dog also had a large mass on her side. The family thought it was cancerous and that it was slowly taking her life. Tawny Coates, Zoey&rsq...

Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...