Boyd County Deputy Suspended After Racist and Islamophobic Posts

UPDATE (4:25 PM 2/7/17):

A Boyd County Deputy has been suspended for 24 days without pay after racist and Islamophobic Facebook posts.

The Deputy's suspension began on January 25th, 2017, and 24 days is the maximum Disciplinary Action allowed.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department was able to verify the Facebook posts.

ORIGINAL:

A Boyd County Deputy is under investigation for allegedly posting a racial comment on social media about former President Obama and the First Lady.

There was also a photo posted that contained Islamophobic imagery and an Islamophobic comment

Boyd County Sheriff, Bobby J. Woods, tells 13 News, he was made aware of the comment and post last night and in the process of verifying the authenticity of the post. He says he will take disciplinary action if necessary.

The comment allegedly posted by the deputy says, 'that Muslim Holler Monkey has been evicted... Now him and his she-male need to get gone.'

