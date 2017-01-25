Ex-West Virginia teacher accused of 40 counts of sex abuse

WELCH, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia State Police say a former McDowell County teacher has been charged with 40 counts of sex abuse involving children.

Police tell the Bluefield Daily Telegraph (http://bit.ly/2jRaDEX) that 60-year-old Anthony Harris, of Northfork faces charges from abuse involving one victim in 1985 and another in 2006.

Harris was a longtime teacher in elementary middle schools, and the children were between the ages of 12 and 15.

Trooper M.D. Brooks says the abuse occurred on school grounds. He says the investigation began after the first victim came forward and led to the second victim. Brooks said he believes there could be more victims.

According to the prosecutor's office, bond was set at $200,000 Tuesday and no defense lawyer was immediately assigned.

