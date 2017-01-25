Kentucky Man Arrested for Rape, Sodomy Among Other Charges

The Kentucky State Police has arrested a wanted fugitive from Lawrence County, KY for one count of 1st degree rape, one count of endangering the welfare of a minor, and two counts of 1st degree sodomy.

Police have arrested James Gartin, 53, of Ponderosa Court in Ashland without incident in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

An investigation back on Friday, January 13th, 2017 began into the sexual assault of a female juvenile under the age of twelve. Mr. Gartin had became a friend of the juvenile's family and was able to gain access to the juvenile.

Over an extended period of time Mr. Gartin engaged in sexual intercourse and sodomy with the juvenile.

After an investigation, Gartin was arrested by police.

Gartin was arrested without incident and lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center in Paintsville, KY.