Actress Mary Tyler Moore is Dead at Age 80, Publicist Says

Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

Missing 115-Year-Old Tortoise Returned To New Mexico Owner ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.

Drums Across The Tristate Hits Charleston The annual Drums Across the Tri State show will bring the sounds of drums and bugles to Charleston's Laidley Field once again. Six of the top world class drum and bugle corps will perform in a competition starting at 7:30 Monday night. The groups tour thousands of miles and hold an annual championship in Indianapolis in mid August. All the performers are 21 or younger and there are even a few from our area in various groups this season.

Roane County Deputies Are Seeking Assistance From The Public Authorities in Roane County need your help in locating a man that may be a witness This subject is believed to be a WITNESS that may be able to assist us in identifying persons involved in recent thefts. Again, authorities believe this person to be a WITNESS, and they need his assistance. Police say there is a good chance that he does not even know he spoke with the subjects involved in these thefts. If you know this subject, please let the Roane County Deputy Sheriffs&n...

North Carolina Shelter's Flabby Tabby Gets Forever Home PITTSBORO, NC (WNCN) — As of Friday, a Fayetteville family has a whole lot more to love. Mr. Handsome, the fat cat who became an internet sensation, has a new home. Mr. Handsome made waves after he turned up at the Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, which shared a photograph of the cat being held by a staff member, his tongue and belly both sticking out. At 31.4 pounds, he was too big for the shelter's standard cat kennels, so staff let him stay in the ...

Gold Lunar Module Stolen From Neil Armstrong Museum In Ohio WAPAKONETA, Ohio (AP) — Ohio police say a rare gold replica of the lunar space module has been stolen from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. Police in Wapakoneta (wah-puh-kuh-NEHT'-uh) responded to a museum alarm late Friday night and discovered the 5-inch (12.7-centimeter) high, solid-gold replica had been stolen. Replicas of the lunar excursion module produced by Cartier were presented to Neil Armstrong and his two fellow astronauts, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, ...

Trump Threat: End Health Payments Unless There's An Overhaul WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Saturday threatened once more to end required payments to insurance companies unless lawmakers repeal and replace the Obama-era health care law. In apparent frustration over Friday's failure by the Senate Republican majority to pass a bill repealing parts of the Affordable Care Act, Trump tweeted: "If a new HealthCare Bill is not approved quickly, BAILOUTS for Insurance Companies and BAILOUTS for Members of Congress will e...