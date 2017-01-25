Update: Route 35 has been reopened in Mason County due to multiple vehicle crash

UPDATE: 7:12 p.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2017

All northbound and southbound lanes have been reopened on Route 35 in Mason County following a four vehicle accident.

UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2017

Dispatchers say that the wreck on Route 35 in the Southside area on the Mason/Putnam County border will be closed until 6:30 p.m. to clean up the scene.

Four vehicle were involved in the wreck, including a semi-truck, U-haul, UPS truck, and civilian vehicle.

Nobody was injured in the crash.

Traffic is being diverted onto WV Route 62, though no tractor-trailers are permitted through there.

ORIGINAL: 1:45 p.m. Thursday, January 25th, 2017

Mason County dispatchers confirmed that a multiple vehicle wreck has shut down all lanes of Route 35 near the Southside area and Kanawha Valley Dragway Park.

They say four vehicles were involved in the wreck, including a semi-truck, U-haul, UPS truck, and civilian vehicle.

No one was injured in the wreck. It occurred around 1:45 p.m.

Dispatchers say they are unsure when the roadway will be reopened.

The West Virginia State Police, Mason County Sheriff's Department, Mason County EMS, and the Point Pleasant Fire Department responded to the scene.