President Trump Signs Immigration Crackdown; Effects Could Reach West Virginia

The first step in building a wall on the Mexican border is now in motion; and a temporary ban on immigrants from several Middle Eastern countries, is now underway. This after President Trump signed executive orders on immigration reform.

Mike Stuart, Co-Chair, West Virginia for Trump said, "The President is very clear. Until we can properly vet and make sure that folks from ISIS - that terrorists are not coming to the homeland - we've got to suspend these activities."

But advocates for bringing 100 Syrian refugees to West Virginia are disappointed.

Alexandra Gallo, of West Virginia Citizens Action said, "I think that we need to be inclusive. I think that President Trump isn't fully aware of just the positive impact that our immigrants will have on the community."'

That future of any refugee resettlement programs here, and across the country, are in doubt, even though the President has yet to cancel them.

"I think that it's important that we continue to lead with love. I think it's important that we share stories. And that we get to know our neighbors," said Alexandra Gallo, of West Virginia Citizens Action Group.

The latest Presidential actions come after a flurry of executive orders on oil pipelines, steel development, trade deals and more:

"Clearly it's going to have a great impact on the country, and I'm very encouraged by just the remarkable amount of work that's being done so far," said Mike Stuart, WV for Trump.

"We are told that in the coming days we could see more executive orders coming from President Trump including orders that would affect the coal and energy industries in the Appalachian states," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.