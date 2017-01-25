Trump Stopping Refugee Processing for Syrians

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The last time Jeannette Walls was here was right after her inspiring, best-selling memoir, "The Glass Castle," came out in 2005. "The house is gone, the foundations are gone.

Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.

Authorities are searching for four men they say escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center early Sunday morning. The men they are looking are Timothy Bates, Zachary King, Robert Rains, and Jeremie Deboard. All 4 men are said to be from the Ashland, Kentucky area. Officers with the jail say the inmates appeared to escaped through a pipe chase, broke through into a mop closet into a part of the jail that isn't secured, and went out an emergency fire exit.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.

A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

A favorite soda is in for a change as Coca Cola officials announce they'll be discontinuing Coke Zero. The company says they'll be replacing the drink with a new sugar free formula that's said to taste more like original Coca Cola. The drink will be called Coca Cola Zero Sugar. The packaging is also going through a change as the new label will be red instead of Coke Zero's current black design. Many in Evansville are taking to this change better than they did to Ski's announcement...