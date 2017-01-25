Elkview Crossings Mall bridge a sore spot for the community

People in Elkview, WV and surrounding communities say they are frustrated by further delays to the process of getting Crossings Mall re-opened. They've been waiting months to getting a bridge built to access the property. The mall was scheduled to be auctioned this week but the owner filed bankruptcy at the last minute Tuesday.

"I don't see how he is getting by with it," said Elkview resident Martha Teel. "I don't understand it."

Teel doesn't hold back when it comes to her thoughts about the Elkview Crossings Mall and the fact that over a dozen businesses are still closed after more than seven months of waiting for a new bridge.

"I think it is a disgrace that the owner has not stepped forward to fix that mall," said Ruth Ann Curry.

While there is a grocery store open in Elkview shoppers say they still have to travel miles out of their way to get other essentials. Those trips cost extra money for fuel and time they don't have.

"Well for us it has been a hassle," said shopper Bill Cavender.

He said it is just one more obstacle to overcome as people in the community try to get back on their feet.

Many people who worked at the stores and restaurants are still out of work or traveling miles out of their way to jobs at other locations.

Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper called the move to file bankruptcy at the last minute "utterly despicable".