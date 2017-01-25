Schools Superintendent: WV Facing "Education Crisis" - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Schools Superintendent: WV Facing "Education Crisis"

West Virginia State Schools Superintendent, Dr. Michael Martirano, said Governor Jim Justice's issues with an A-F school grading system are "Required by law" to assess college and career ready standards as well as an "Accountability System."

Dr. Martirano said he's interested in talking to governor justice to make the system stronger for West Virginia's students.

Last November, the Department of Education released the A-F accountability system. The so-called report card has received push back from teacher's unions, the Education Association president and most recently the governor who lashed out in his inauguration speech, "We have to worry about our kids getting A through F instead of our schools getting A through F."

84.3% of schools received a "C" or higher under West Virginia's school accountability system.

Governor Justice also said there's a bureaucracy in Charleston holding kids back. 

"I think we all need to be introspective and take a look at where we are," said Dr. Martirano. "Do that thoughtfully and in a very deliberate manner so that we're not cutting services that our young people are dependent upon."

West Virginia is one of seven states that does not have charter schools. 

President Donald Trump's pick for Education Secretary, Betsy Devos, a charter school advocate, is awaiting confirmation.  

Last week, Cabell County Schools Superintendent, Bill Smith, said he was concerned that establishing charter schools in West Virginia would take money away from public schools to fund the former's expansion.  

Dr. Martirano said he was an advocate for charter schools in a "prior life."

However, he said right now he is concerned about charter schools and their place in West Virginia because of the financial situation facing the state.

"The budget, the way it is - when we're taking any dollars away from our public schools when we're already making cuts cuts all across our state, it creates for me, some real consternation," said Martirano.  

Dr. Martirano said his biggest concern right now is getting quality teachers running classrooms within the Mountain State. 

It's something he calls a "Crisis."

According to an infographic showing West Virginia professional educator positions for 2016-2017, there are 718 positions currently filled with short-term or long-term substitutes.

Dr. Martirano said that's up from 593 from the previous year which is all apart of a three-year trend. 

Special education leads with the most vacancies at 238, followed by math at 92 and elementary and early education at 79 vacancies.

Dr. Martirano points to the lack of competitive salaries (West Virginia is 46th in 2015-16 NEA ranking)at $45,554.80 as a major factor. 

 "There is a direct correlation of providing a quality teacher in our classroom to the quality of instruction," said Martirano. 

