Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Vehicle on Corridor G

UPDATE: Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at 8:45 p.m.

The female who was killed, after being struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross US 119/Corridor G near Preferred Place on Wednesday evening , has been identified as Michelle Lynn Stover, 42 of South Charleston.

UPDATE: Thursday, January 26th, 2017

The South Charleston Police have announced that the female pedestrian struck by a vehicle on US 119 in Corridor G succumbed to her injuries last night.

According to police, she was trying to cross the road and was struck while walking near a southbound lane just 7:30 p.m.

She was transported to CAMC before succumbing to injuries.

The female has yet to be identified and officers are still investigating.

Deputies from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office recreated the accident earlier this morning as a part of their investigation.

No charges have been filed against the driver in connection to the accident and their identity has not been released.

ORIGINAL:

A pedestrian has been struck in Kanawha County Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 p.m. of the Moses Automotive Factory Outlet on Corridor G.

One person was transported to the hospital. The injuries of that person are unknown at this time.

Two southbound lanes of Corridor G are shut down while crews assess the scene.

South Charleston Police, Fire, and Kanawha County EMS responded to the scene.

