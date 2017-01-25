Fire Crews Respond to Fire in Sissonville

Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.
A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam a couple received Thursday. According to a release, the department, a couple was scammed out of $5,000.00 when a scammer pretended to be a family member who had been arrested. The name of the relative was real. The victims were told their family member was in jail out of state and needed help. The suspect blamed the difference in voice on injuries from a car wreck. The sca...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A tractor trailer accident has shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of I-79 near mile marker 1 this afternoon. According to dispatchers, a single semi rolled over onto the road. No one was injured in the accident. Dispatchers say there is no expected time for lanes to reopen. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Department, Kanawha County EMS, and Pinch VFD are responding. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update you with the latest information.
Authorities say 3-year-old twin brothers have died after they were pulled from a backyard swimming pool.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.
SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine.
BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The last time Jeannette Walls was here was right after her inspiring, best-selling memoir, "The Glass Castle," came out in 2005. "The house is gone, the foundations are gone.
Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.
Authorities are searching for four men they say escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center early Sunday morning. The men they are looking are Timothy Bates, Zachary King, Robert Rains, and Jeremie Deboard. All 4 men are said to be from the Ashland, Kentucky area. Officers with the jail say the inmates appeared to escaped through a pipe chase, broke through into a mop closet into a part of the jail that isn't secured, and went out an emergency fire exit.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.
President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Huntington, West Virginia next week.
