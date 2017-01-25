Fire Crews Respond to Fire in Sissonville

Firefighters have responded to a house fire in Sissonville Wednesday evening.

The single story house fire is occurred on the 100 block of Carl Mountain Road at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to dispatchers, the house is fully engulfed in flames.

It is not known whether there are any injuries sustained in the fire at this time.

Sissonville and Malden Fire Departments responded to the blaze.

We'll provide more information on this story as soon as we receive it.