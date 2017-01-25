St. Albans Police Officer Nearly Ran Over in Traffic Stop

According to the St. Albans Police Department, one of their officers was nearly ran over after a traffic stop near Drew St. just after 8:30 p.m Wednesday in St. Albans, WV.

The officer pulled over Joshua Lambert, who had two small children in the car with him. According to the officer, once he approached the car, Lambert attempted to run over him as he fled the scene.

He was pulled over because there was a warrant out for his arrest. Police believe that is why he fled from the scene and attempted to hit the officer.

He led the officer on a pursuit towards Dunbar, WV where he finally stopped and exited his vehicle.

The St. Albans Police officer was not injured in the incident.

Lambert has been taken into custody.