Sissonville Community Leaders Looking to Update Interstate Signs

For some, road signs leading in and out of the Sissonville, WV area can be confusing.

"You see signs that say Sissonville and I automatically thought that was the exit to where I lived and it wasn't," said Nikki Vanhorne, a Sissonville resident.

The Greater Sissonville Development Council says the signs along I-77 were named back in the 1960's.

While the actual Sissonville exit leads people to the historic district, the Tuppers Creek exit is where the majority of the towns schools and businesses are located.

"We have two banks there as well as Mcdonalds, as well as Wendy's, and Gino's," said Tom Crouser, President of the Greater Sissonville Development Council.

To curb confusion and direct people to the towns business district, the development council asked the state for help several years ago.

The changes they asked for in 2014 were denied by the West Virginia Department of Highways.

"Their request was extensive and involved changing multiple interstate signs and installation of other signs along adjacent routes," said Carrie Jones, a spokesperson for the WVDOH.

The WVDOH did agree to add directional signage off of the Tuppers Creek exit, but they plan to review the towns requests for changes on the interstate again during the next sign renovation project.

Town leaders say it is something they hope comes to fruition.

"We have been in touch already with the department of highways. We will continue to stay in touch with them and it will be a top priority until we can get something done," said Tom Crouser.

As of now, the GSDC plans to simply request a sign that reads "Business District" to add to the Tuppers Creek exit.