State Fire Marshal's Office: More fatal fires this January than - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

State Fire Marshal's Office: More fatal fires this January than in years past

Posted: Updated:

On the night of January 24, 2017, two separate fires in West Virginia killed three children. The State Fire Marshal's Office has now seen more fatal fires in January 2017 than in a typical January. 

The ages of the children killed were 3-years-old, 5-years old, and 9-years old.

"The first children that we've lost in a while which any life loss is devastating to us and its devastating to the community," said Ken Tyree, West Virginia State Fire Marshal. 

He says there have now been nine fatal fires in the first month of the year. Even though his office usually sees more during the winter months he says this year is a couple above average. 

"We're just devastated by it," he said.

Last year 60% of the fatalities were senior citizens. So far this year four of the nine deaths have been seniors and three have been kids. Tyree says in most cases lack of proper some alarms are to blame. 

"The unfortunate part is most of the time we're finding no working smoke alarms or no working carbon monoxide alarms, when people are using alternative heating," he said.

In seven of the nine fatalities this year there have been either no working smoke alarms or none at all, showing how important the life saving devices are. 

They give you that extra two minutes of time, three minutes of time you're going to need to get out," said Courtney Rosemond with the State Fire Marshal's Office. 

That is exactly why the Fire Marshal's Office is working to team up on projects with local fire departments and community organizations, to get as many fire alarms as possible properly installed where they aren't so these deaths don't become commonplace. 

One of the groups the Fire Marshal's Office is working with to get free smoke alarms installed is the American Red Cross. So far that program is credited with at least one life saved this year. To get one, call 1-844-216-8286. 



 


 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio business owner says there are not enough sober applicants to fill positions

    Ohio business owner says there are not enough sober applicants to fill positions

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:49 AM EDT2017-07-31 13:49:58 GMT

    An Ohio businesswoman is bringing her frustrations with the opioid epidemic to a national audience.

    An Ohio businesswoman is bringing her frustrations with the opioid epidemic to a national audience.

  • Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial

    Lawyer Says Juror Might Have Stolen Opioid Evidence At Trial

    Sunday, July 30 2017 10:07 PM EDT2017-07-31 02:07:51 GMT
    MGN OnlineMGN Online

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.

  • Missing 115-Year-Old Tortoise Returned To New Mexico Owner

    Missing 115-Year-Old Tortoise Returned To New Mexico Owner

    Sunday, July 30 2017 7:34 PM EDT2017-07-30 23:34:21 GMT

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- A 115-year-old desert tortoise that disappeared from its garden at a New Mexico senior living community was returned. The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2w9xGQb ) the tortoise, Diablo, was returned Friday to Manzano del Sol Village. He had ventured to the backyard of a nearby home after a family bought the shell-wearing wanderer from kids at a local park.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.