State Fire Marshal's Office: More fatal fires this January than in years past

On the night of January 24, 2017, two separate fires in West Virginia killed three children. The State Fire Marshal's Office has now seen more fatal fires in January 2017 than in a typical January.

The ages of the children killed were 3-years-old, 5-years old, and 9-years old.

"The first children that we've lost in a while which any life loss is devastating to us and its devastating to the community," said Ken Tyree, West Virginia State Fire Marshal.

He says there have now been nine fatal fires in the first month of the year. Even though his office usually sees more during the winter months he says this year is a couple above average.

"We're just devastated by it," he said.

Last year 60% of the fatalities were senior citizens. So far this year four of the nine deaths have been seniors and three have been kids. Tyree says in most cases lack of proper some alarms are to blame.

"The unfortunate part is most of the time we're finding no working smoke alarms or no working carbon monoxide alarms, when people are using alternative heating," he said.

In seven of the nine fatalities this year there have been either no working smoke alarms or none at all, showing how important the life saving devices are.

They give you that extra two minutes of time, three minutes of time you're going to need to get out," said Courtney Rosemond with the State Fire Marshal's Office.

That is exactly why the Fire Marshal's Office is working to team up on projects with local fire departments and community organizations, to get as many fire alarms as possible properly installed where they aren't so these deaths don't become commonplace.

One of the groups the Fire Marshal's Office is working with to get free smoke alarms installed is the American Red Cross. So far that program is credited with at least one life saved this year. To get one, call 1-844-216-8286.











