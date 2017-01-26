Arkansas Man Allegedly Steals Beer then Fires Gun at Ohio Walmart

Authorities are searching for four men they say escaped from the Boyd County Detention Center early Sunday morning. The men they are looking are Timothy Bates, Zachary King, Robert Rains, and Jeremie Deboard. All 4 men are said to be from the Ashland, Kentucky area. Officers with the jail say the inmates appeared to escaped through a pipe chase, broke through into a mop closet into a part of the jail that isn't secured, and went out an emergency fire exit.
Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.
BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The Charleston Police Department has released photos of the man suspect of lighting a woman on fire and attempting to burn down a house.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) - A Fayette County couple has been arrested on allegations of gross child neglect. According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff's Department, at around 4:00 a.m. Friday, a report of children screaming inside of a residence in the Thurmond area was received. When Deputies arrived at the scene, they found a male subject who had locked himself inside of a vehicle. This individual, who was identified as the person who had originally placed the call to...
A Grand Jury has indicted an Ohio man for allegedly repeatedly stabbing his 20-month-old grandson with a butcher knife.
The manufacturer of the ride involved in a deadly accident at the Ohio State Fair is recommending ride operators stop using similar rides.
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd. The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city. Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...
Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.
Here's a list of all the events you can attend.
About 1,300 women filled the West Virginia Culture Center for Girls Night Out 2016 on August 13, 2016 raising money for the YWCA.
Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.
A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.
There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?
An Ohio businesswoman is bringing her frustrations with the opioid epidemic to a national audience.
SAN DIEGO, Ca. (WFLA) – Newly released surveillance video is shedding light on a tragic incident at the U.S.-Mexico border. The video shows two border patrol officers who appear to be encouraging a Mexican teenager to drink liquid methamphetamine.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- An Ohio defense attorney says at least one juror may have stolen oxycodone pills during a drug trial. The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2w5PuM3 ) attorney John David Moore Jr. says jurors found his client guilty and then rushed out of the courthouse before anyone noticed the 71 opioid pills were missing.
The last time Jeannette Walls was here was right after her inspiring, best-selling memoir, "The Glass Castle," came out in 2005. "The house is gone, the foundations are gone.
BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) — A prisoner abducted and killed an assistant warden’s teenage stepdaughter after he escaped from a Louisiana prison, authorities said Friday. The inmate was later found dead after a standoff with police. Deltra Henderson, 39, walked away from his prison assignment at David Wade Correctional Center on Thursday afternoon, stole a car and kidnapped Amanda Carney, the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.
