Private Company Offering Free Version of EpiPen

Kaléo, a privately-held pharmaceutical company, announced in a release that its EpiPen alternative, AUVI-Q Auto-injector, will be available by prescription starting February 14th for free for many patients.

According to the release, Americans with commercial insurance, including those with high-deductible plans, can get AUVI-Q for $0 out-of-pocket, and AUVI-Q will be free to patients with a household income of less than $100,000 who do not have government or commercial insurance.

The cash price for AUVI-Q is $360.

Each AUVI-Q prescription includes two Auto-injectors and one Trainer for AUVI-Q. 

“We met with patients and physicians and listened to the very real challenges in the current healthcare environment with obtaining access to affordable medicines,” said Spencer Williamson, President and CEO of kaléo.

Two weeks ago CVS announced that they are releasing generic competitor to EpiPen.

You can read the full announcement here: http://www.multivu.com/players/English/7981051-auvi-q-epinephrine-auto-injector-access-and-availability-launch/

    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.

    A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.

    There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?

