City of Huntington to Dismiss 24 People from Police and Fire Departments

According to a release from Bryan Chambers, the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Mayor Steve Williams authorized reductions in force and operations costs in the Huntington Police and Fire departments

These address a projected $4.8 million budget deficit for this fiscal year.

According to the release the cuts announced are projected to reduce the deficit by around $2.6 million.

“We have made every effort to save as many jobs as possible and continue providing essential services,” Williams said. “These actions will not resolve all of our budget issues. We know we will be managing our way out of this for the next 18 months with the primary objective of avoiding further reductions in force. Our residents expect and deserve world-class service, and as we continue to address these financial constraints, we will implement procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”

Here are the actions Mayor Williams has Authorized: