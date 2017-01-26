City of Huntington to Dismiss 24 People from Police and Fire Dep - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

City of Huntington to Dismiss 24 People from Police and Fire Departments

HUNTINGTON, WV -

According to a release from Bryan Chambers, the Communications Director for the City of Huntington, Mayor Steve Williams authorized reductions in force and operations costs in the Huntington Police and Fire departments

These address a projected $4.8 million budget deficit for this fiscal year.

According to the release the cuts announced are projected to reduce the deficit by around $2.6 million.

“We have made every effort to save as many jobs as possible and continue providing essential services,” Williams said. “These actions will not resolve all of our budget issues. We know we will be managing our way out of this for the next 18 months with the primary objective of avoiding further reductions in force. Our residents expect and deserve world-class service, and as we continue to address these financial constraints, we will implement procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”

Here are the actions Mayor Williams has Authorized:

  1. Dismiss 24 of the city’s 355 employees, effective Thursday, Jan. 26.
    1. 6 civilians in HPD – 3 record clerks, 1 administrative assistant, 1 IT technician, 1 fleet coordinator.
    2. 1 temporary police officer and 10 recently-hired probationary officers in HPD
    3. 7 recently-hired probationary firefighters in HFD.
  2. Reassign 3 civilian positions from the Police Department to another department and/or position.
    1. 2 code enforcement personnel will be reassigned to Public Works and paid from trash/sanitation enterprise fund.
    2. Criminal intelligence analyst position will be eliminated in the Police Department’s budget and the employee in that position will be reassigned to the vacant position of executive director of the Department of Planning and Development (funded by Community Development Block Grant funds).
  3. All hiring and nonessential spending is frozen until further notice.
  4. All P-card purchases must have prior authorization of the finance director.
  5. Implement other cost-saving measures including: reduction of overtime, elimination of HPD overtime for special events that are not essential to law enforcement mission, training associated with an expense canceled.
  6. Reduce the capital improvement budget line in Public Works by $1.4 million. The spring paving program will be eliminated, but funding for pothole patching, sidewalk repairs, snow removal and other services will not be affected. Paving will resume in the fall.
  7. The city’s health plan will be changed, effective April 1, 2017, to a more cost-effective benefit level that is more typical of private industry employer plans. The changes have been developed through the city’s Healthcare Task Force and have been discussed with the unions in negotiations. Some of the changes were taken from union proposals, while other changes have been part of the city’s proposals ($400,000 in projected savings this fiscal year).
  8. Continue to be aggressive in collection of delinquent taxes and fees. The city created a multi-departmental team of employees in mid-2014 to focus on delinquent tax and fee collections. Since then, the team has collected $5,224,309 in delinquent taxes and fees, including $1,035,589 this fiscal year.

