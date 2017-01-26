McDonald's Gives Away 40 Bottles of Big Mac Secret Sauce in Charleston, WV

McDonald's is giving away 10,000 bottles of its trademark special sauce nationwide today, including 40 bottles given away in Charleston, WV.

The giveaway is to celebrate their new sandwiches, the Mac Jr. and the Grand Mac.

The bottles were made available today where customers could obtain them for free with their purchase. They are not available anywhere else.

On Ebay.com, some bottles have listing prices as much as $1,000 to purchase.

This is the first McDonald's special sauce giveaway in the United States.

The Big Mac was introduced by McDonald's in 1968 and is known for it's signature ingredients: "Two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun.”