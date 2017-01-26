Update: Arrest Made in Boone County Stabbing - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Update: Arrest Made in Boone County Stabbing

UPDATE: 4:15 p.m. Thursday, January 26th, 2017

A man has been arrested in a stabbing in Boone County that occurred Thursday afternoon. 

According to a release, Boone County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a stabbing Thursday around 1 p.m. in Bull Creek, which is just outside of Van. 

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies located the victim, Michael Ray Jefferson, who had been stabbed one time in the neck. 

Jefferson was treated by local paramedics and then transported by helicopter to CAMC General. He is in stable condition and is undergoing further testing.

The suspect, Terry Allan Lambert, 43, of Madison had fled on foot prior to the arrival of deputies. 

Lambert was arrested approximately 30 minutes later without incident in a wooded area along rail road tracks approximately a half mile from the scene.

Lambert was charged with Attempted Murder and faces a possible 3-15 years in prison if convicted.

ORIGINAL 2:30 p.m. Thursday, January 26th, 2017

Boone County dispatchers have confirmed that one person was stabbed in the Bull Creek area today, Thursday, January, 26th, 2017. 

They say the stabbing occurred at 1 p.m.

The victim has since been airlifted to a nearby Charleston hospital.

Police are still searching for a suspect, and their name is not being released.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department is investigating. 

