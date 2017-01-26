Police warn drivers after woman gets tricked by dummy in road - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Police warn drivers after woman gets tricked by dummy in road

What a North Carolina woman believed to be a young child in the middle of a roadway may have actually been bait used by would-be carjackers, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Department in Beaufort, North Carolina warned on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old woman was driving home around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when she spotted a small figure in the road. As she slowed down to take a closer look, two men wearing dark hoodies ran up to her vehicle and pulled on the door handles, police said.

Luckily, the woman’s car was locked, and she quickly sped away from the scene, which authorities said was “absolutely the right thing to do.” 

“This incident should serve as a reminder that while operating your vehicle it’s a good idea to keep your doors locked and remain inside when approaching anything suspicious,” Jason Wank, chief detective at Carteret County Sheriff’s Department, explained in a statement.

When deputies investigated the area, they seized the dummy, which was constructed with a fake plastic head and kids’ clothing. On Thursday, the sheriff’s department said they located three juveniles — ages 10, 14 and 17 — responsible for setting up the dummy.

At least one of the children told investigators the dummy was meant to be a “prank.”

“Juveniles explained that they set up the dummy in hopes that someone would run it over and think they hit a real person and ‘freak out,’” Wank said.

Detectives continue investigating the case and said they will consult with the district attorney’s office to determine if charges will be filed. 

Whether the incident truly was a “prank” or something more sinister, Wank stands by his initial advice: keep doors locked, stay alert and don’t exit your vehicle when you see something suspicious.

