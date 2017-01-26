Structure fire reported in Lincoln County - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Structure fire reported in Lincoln County

Posted: Updated:

Lincoln County Dispatchers have confirmed that a structure fire occurred in West Hamlin shortly after noon today.

Dispatchers say the house fire has been contained and it is not a total loss.

No major injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Route 3 has been closed near the scene as crews extinguish the flames.

West Hamlin Volunteer Fire Department, Duval Volunteer Fire Department, and Salt Rock Fire Department responded to the fire.

  • EmergenciesMore>>

  • Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:06:06 GMT
    WV State Fire Marshal's OfficeWV State Fire Marshal's Office

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Update: Person of Interest in Suspicious Gallia County Death Apprehended

    Update: Person of Interest in Suspicious Gallia County Death Apprehended

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-08-01 01:13:15 GMT

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

  • A Pedestrian Was Struck In Kanawha City Sunday Evening

    A Pedestrian Was Struck In Kanawha City Sunday Evening

    Sunday, July 30 2017 8:14 PM EDT2017-07-31 00:14:07 GMT

    Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.

    Metro 911 received a call that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle. The call came in shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday evening. The incident occurred in the 5300 Block on Staunton Avenue, near the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Kanawha City.

    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:06:06 GMT
    WV State Fire Marshal's OfficeWV State Fire Marshal's Office

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

  • Update: Person of Interest in Suspicious Gallia County Death Apprehended

    Update: Person of Interest in Suspicious Gallia County Death Apprehended

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-08-01 01:13:15 GMT

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

    GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) - The Gallia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday. According to a release, police responded to an incident at a residence on East Bethel Church Road. At this time, they have confirmed that one body was found and they are treating the cause of death as suspicious. The Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting the investigation. Stay with 13 News as we continue to update ...

  • Mother warns parents after baby infected with cold sores

    Mother warns parents after baby infected with cold sores

    Monday, July 31 2017 8:37 AM EDT2017-07-31 12:37:12 GMT

    A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.

    A mother is putting out a stern warning after her baby became covered in sores.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.