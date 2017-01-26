Kanawha County Kroger Store Becomes Latest to Offer Online Ordering

The struggle of trying to wrangle the kids and grocery shop at the same time may soon be over. Kroger is expanding its online ordering service called ClickList. On January 26, 2017 it debuted at the Kroger in Kanawha City.

The next trip to the grocery store could look much different with groceries being loaded into the car for you while you check out from the driver's seat.



"I'm very very excited said Amanda Kelly, a mother of two who was the first ClickList customer at the Kanawha City Kroger.



She was one of at least 34 customers who made their grocery list ahead of time on Kroger's website. That's a record number for the first day of the program compared to all other stores in the Mid Atlantic region.



"It's very easy to go in and change things, you can create a new list and add it to the one you already have and it's very easy and it's very user friendly," she said about the program.



ClickList brings 20 new jobs to every Kroger that has it. So far four stores in the Mountain State have it available at their stores. As long as users give a 4 hour window before picking up, it's those employees who gather all groceries together for you then bring them out to your car.



"They say the normal shop takes two hours, with Clicklist it takes about 30 minutes, so we give people back 90 minutes a week roughly," said George Anderson,

E-Commerce Manager for Kroger's Mid Atlantic Division.

For mothers like Kelly, that's valuable time.

"It's a challenge in itself to just get milk and bread let alone a whole grocery, list of groceries," she said.

The first three ClickList checkouts are free. Then it's just under $5 dollars for each use after that. Regional representatives with Kroger couldn't specify when and where else Clicklist will be available but they do say its coming to other West Virginia stores.



There are some things like alcohol and prescription medications that cannot be ordered through ClickList.