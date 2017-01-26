Marshall University 2017 Football Schedules Features the ACC

The Marshall football team will make September trips to Atlantic Coast Conference foe NC State and Cincinnati in a schedule that was announced Thursday by the Conference USA office.

The game versus the Wolfpack on Sept. 9 is the beginning of a home-and-home series that the two schools announced in August of 2014. NC State, the first ACC team to sign a home-and-home series with the Thundering Herd, will travel to Huntington on Sept. 22, 2018. (Louisville completed a home-and-home with the Thundering Herd last season, but was a member of the Big East Conference when the deal was signed, as well as during the 2011 game, which Marshall won 17-13 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.)

State's trip to Huntington in 2018 also gives Marshall home dates with three power conference teams over four seasons. Purdue (Big Ten) came to Huntington for the Sept. 5, 2015 season opener at Edwards Stadium and Louisville (ACC) visited Sept. 24, 2016.

One of Marshall coach Doc Holliday's previous coaching stops was NC State, from 2000-04. The Herd has played the Wolfpack three times during MU's NCAA Division I-AA days - losses at Carter-Finley Stadium in 1991, '93 and '95.

Marshall's Sept. 30 game at Cincinnati will be played in the renovated and expanded Nippert Stadium, with a return date to Huntington set for Sept. 28, 2019.

The 2017 game with the Bearcats will be the third September game versus a school from the state of Ohio as Miami comes to Huntington to kickoff the season on Sept. 2 and Kent State follows two weeks later on Sept. 16.

Marshall's bye is Sept. 23.

The Thundering Herd will have league road games at Charlotte (Oct. 7), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 21), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 4) and UTSA (Nov. 18). Marshall will host Old Dominion (Oct. 14), FIU (Oct. 28), defending league champion WKU (Nov. 11) and Southern Miss (Nov. 25) in conference.

Seven of the Thundering Herd's 2017 opponents played in bowls in 2016.

"This is another schedule that will, once again, energize our student-athletes, coaches and fans," said Holliday. "Our fans are second to none when it comes to supporting our program and we look forward to seeing them in Joan C. Edwards Stadium this fall."

At this point, all of the Marshall's 2017 games are on Saturdays. However, it is important to note that all games featuring Conference USA schools are subject to date changes and some are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television.



2017 Schedule

Sept. 2 MIAMI (OHIO)

Sept. 9 at NC State

Sept. 16 KENT STATE

Sept. 23 Bye

Sept. 30 at Cincinnati

Oct. 7 at Charlotte*

Oct. 14 OLD DOMINION*

Oct. 21 at Middle Tennessee*

Oct. 28 FIU*

Nov. 4 at Florida Atlantic*

Nov. 11 WKU*

Nov. 18 at UTSA*

Nov. 25 SOUTHERN MISS*

*Conference USA game