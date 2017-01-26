Marshall University 2017 Football Schedules Features the ACC - WOWK 13 Charleston, Huntington WV News, Weather, Sports

Marshall University 2017 Football Schedules Features the ACC

Posted: Updated:
By Joseph Fitzwater, Assignment Editor
Connect

The Marshall football team will make September trips to Atlantic Coast Conference foe NC State and Cincinnati in a schedule that was announced Thursday by the Conference USA office.

The game versus the Wolfpack on Sept. 9 is the beginning of a home-and-home series that the two schools announced in August of 2014. NC State, the first ACC team to sign a home-and-home series with the Thundering Herd, will travel to Huntington on Sept. 22, 2018. (Louisville completed a home-and-home with the Thundering Herd last season, but was a member of the Big East Conference when the deal was signed, as well as during the 2011 game, which Marshall won 17-13 at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.)

State's trip to Huntington in 2018 also gives Marshall home dates with three power conference teams over four seasons. Purdue (Big Ten) came to Huntington for the Sept. 5, 2015 season opener at Edwards Stadium and Louisville (ACC) visited Sept. 24, 2016.

One of Marshall coach Doc Holliday's previous coaching stops was NC State, from 2000-04. The Herd has played the Wolfpack three times during MU's NCAA Division I-AA days - losses at Carter-Finley Stadium in 1991, '93 and '95.

Marshall's Sept. 30 game at Cincinnati will be played in the renovated and expanded Nippert Stadium, with a return date to Huntington set for Sept. 28, 2019.

The 2017 game with the Bearcats will be the third September game versus a school from the state of Ohio as Miami comes to Huntington to kickoff the season on Sept. 2 and Kent State follows two weeks later on Sept. 16.

Marshall's bye is Sept. 23.

The Thundering Herd will have league road games at Charlotte (Oct. 7), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 21), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 4) and UTSA (Nov. 18). Marshall will host Old Dominion (Oct. 14), FIU (Oct. 28), defending league champion WKU (Nov. 11) and Southern Miss (Nov. 25) in conference.

Seven of the Thundering Herd's 2017 opponents played in bowls in 2016.

"This is another schedule that will, once again, energize our student-athletes, coaches and fans," said Holliday. "Our fans are second to none when it comes to supporting our program and we look forward to seeing them in Joan C. Edwards Stadium this fall."

At this point, all of the Marshall's 2017 games are on Saturdays. However, it is important to note that all  games featuring Conference USA schools are subject to date changes and some are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television.

2017 Schedule

  • Sept. 2 MIAMI (OHIO)
  • Sept. 9 at NC State
  • Sept. 16 KENT STATE
  • Sept. 23 Bye
  • Sept. 30 at Cincinnati
  • Oct. 7 at Charlotte*
  • Oct. 14 OLD DOMINION*
  • Oct. 21 at Middle Tennessee*
  • Oct. 28 FIU*
  • Nov. 4 at Florida Atlantic*
  • Nov. 11 WKU*
  • Nov. 18 at UTSA*
  • Nov. 25 SOUTHERN MISS*

*Conference USA game

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mountain State Has 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017

    Mountain State Sees 2nd Highest GDP Growth Among States in Early 2017

    Monday, July 31 2017 10:13 PM EDT2017-08-01 02:13:54 GMT

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

    WEST VIRGINIA (WOWK) - West Virginia received some great economic news on Monday. Information released last week by the U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Economic Analysis shows that West Virginia had the 2nd highest GDP growth in the nation for the first quarter of 2017. West Virginia saw 3% GDP growth during the first quarter of the year, following only Texas, which saw 3.9% growth. West Virginia Chamber President Steve Roberts stated, "The information released from the...

  • Congressman introduces bill allowing drug testing for unemployment insurance

    Congressman introduces bill allowing drug testing for unemployment insurance

    Monday, July 31 2017 8:53 PM EDT2017-08-01 00:53:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Georgia Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter has introduced legislation that would allow states to conduct drug tests for Unemployment Insurance applicants. The Ensuring Quality in the Unemployment Insurance Program (EQUIP) Act was introduced by Carter on July 20, and would allow states to require anyone receiving Unemployment benefits insurance to take a substance abuse risk assessment. “The Unemployment Insurance program is an important...
    WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCMH) — Georgia Congressman Earl “Buddy” Carter has introduced legislation that would allow states to conduct drug tests for Unemployment Insurance applicants. The Ensuring Quality in the Unemployment Insurance Program (EQUIP) Act was introduced by Carter on July 20, and would allow states to require anyone receiving Unemployment benefits insurance to take a substance abuse risk assessment. “The Unemployment Insurance program is an important...

  • Human remains found in Ohio field deemed 900 years old

    Human remains found in Ohio field deemed 900 years old

    Monday, July 31 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-31 21:04:20 GMT
    PixabayPixabay
    COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in an Ohio field were determined to be hundreds of years old. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam. The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they’d been there for an extended period of time. The next day, the remains were excavated and moved t...
    COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — Human remains found in an Ohio field were determined to be hundreds of years old. According to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office, on June 21, a man searching for arrowheads came across human bones in a field near the Mohawk Dam. The Coshocton County Coroner responded to the scene and determined the bones to be human and that they’d been there for an extended period of time. The next day, the remains were excavated and moved t...
    •   

  • SlideshowsMore>>

  • #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    #AlmostHeaven Pictures

    Monday, June 19 2017 4:11 PM EDT2017-06-19 20:11:38 GMT
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.
    CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia's Division of Tourism is giving away one of their #AlmostHeaven vacation packages each hour on June 20th, 2017 in celebration of the West Virginia’s 154th birthday. These giveaways are the conclusion of the Division of Tourism’s two-week-long #AlmostHeaven social media campaign.  To view the giveaways, see the top posts or download campaign graphics, visit www.gotowv.com/almostheaven.

  • Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Kick Off Visit in Charleston, WV

    Tuesday, October 25 2016 5:12 PM EDT2016-10-25 21:12:29 GMT

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood kicked off their four show weekend in Charleston, WV on October 21st. The show on Friday began at 7:30. The duo will also have two shows on October 22nd and one show on October 23rd.  The weekend event is expected to bring more than 50,000 people to the capital city.  Garth Brooks says that Charleston, WV is one of the funnest cities to play. "They come here to have fun and that's our kind of people. We are expecting this weekend to ...

  • Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Kenova Pumpkin House Preps for Halloween

    Monday, October 24 2016 3:31 PM EDT2016-10-24 19:31:36 GMT

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    Every year for the past 25 years, Ric Griffith's Kenova, WV home gets converted into the Pumpkin House.

    •   

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • What you need to know about animals and the eclipse

    What you need to know about animals and the eclipse

    Monday, July 31 2017 9:05 AM EDT2017-07-31 13:05:38 GMT

    There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?

    There are myths and sayings about eclipses causing weird events and changes in behavior, but what about for animals?

  • Police: Body found in freezer in Ohio, 2 arrested

    Police: Body found in freezer in Ohio, 2 arrested

    Monday, July 31 2017 8:57 AM EDT2017-07-31 12:57:17 GMT

    Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.

    Two people are in jail after police found what’s believed to be a woman’s body inside a freezer in an Ohio home Saturday night.

  • Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Update: Fire Marshals Seek Public's Help in Identifying Clendenin Fire Suspect

    Monday, July 31 2017 11:06 PM EDT2017-08-01 03:06:06 GMT
    WV State Fire Marshal's OfficeWV State Fire Marshal's Office

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    A series of suspicious fires have plagued the community of Clendenin. In recent days, Clendenin has seen a rash of abandoned buildings being set a blaze. Mayor Shana Clendenin tells us the buildings that have burnt are the work of an arsonist or arsonists'. We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

WOWKTV.COM
350 Quarrier Street
Charleston, WV 25301
Main (304) 343-1313
Fax (304) 343-6138

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WOWK. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.