Putnam County Teen Arrested On Meth Charges

UPDATE: Friday, January 27th, 2017

According to Sheriff Deweese of Putnam County, Jacob B. McComas was arrested yesterday, Thursday, January 26th, 2017 for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.

McComas, 18, of Liberty, is a student of Poca High School, where the incident occurred several days ago.

He had attempted to sell methamphetamine while at school before being turned in to school officials.

Sheriff Deweese said McComas has been suspended and is facing expulsion from the school.

McComas has been released on bond.

The Putnam County Special Enforcement Unit is handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL:

We will update with the latest information as it becomes available.