President Trump Sends Note on Coal to Sen. Capito

President Trump Sends Note on Coal to Sen. Capito

President Trump supports coal in note to Sen. Capito President Trump supports coal in note to Sen. Capito
Many predict an increase in WV coal production in 2017 Many predict an increase in WV coal production in 2017
Sierra Club opposes Trump energy policies Sierra Club opposes Trump energy policies

A handwritten note from President Trump to West Virginia Senator Shelly Moore Capito is generating a lot of buzz, especially on social media. Capito wrote asking for support on the Miner's Protection Act, stalled in Congress. The President wrote back, saying: "Shelley: Great I am all for the miners." The coal industry appreciates the response.

"When you have a fellow in the White House who has a positive feeling about the coal miners, the use of coal and how significant it's been to our history as well as what he anticipates the future to be - when it's positive, it makes all the difference in the world," said Bill Raney, President of the
West Virginia Coal Association.

But not everyone believes that coal will make a big comeback. The West Virginia Sierra Club recently told us just that.

"Trump promised to the people in West Virginia hat he was going to bring the coal industry back. That was false. He doesn't even believe it himself, I don't think. The market has spoken. We need to move as a state, to more clean energy sources," said Bill Price, of the West Virginia Sierra Club last week.

Coal industry leaders believe an uptick in mining can help ease the state's budget crisis.

"We've had a deficit the last two years and it's because of the downturn in the industry. And it's all market sensitive of course. So if we can get back producing another hundred, or a hundred and ten million tons of coal at a good price."

The state's metallurgical coal sales, and taxes are up right now.

"The next big thing could be President Trump issuing executive orders to cut regulation of the coal and energy industries. No time table for that has been set," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

