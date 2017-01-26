How Huntington budget cuts may affect public safety and services

The hammer came down Thursday on Huntington's budget crisis.

The city issued layoffs and cut services.

The questions now surround how public safety and security will be affected.

All hiring and nonessential spending is now frozen.

Police and fire overtime was eliminated or greatly reduced.

The city has to balance millions in must pay bills with keeping citizens safe and properly serviced.

Leaders said they hope these job cuts are the first and last.

Police Chief Joe Ciccarelli said the impact will be minimal to public safety, maybe not at all.

Huntington's mayor called the cuts a surgical operation.

24 immediate job cuts from a city staff of 355.

17 in the police dept including 11 new officers and 6 civilians

7 new firefighters cut.

And, no spring paving.

Huntington's fire Department will shut down two of nine fire trucks, and operate with 22 firefighters a day instead of 28.

Interim Fire Chief Jan Rader told 13 News, "No fire stations will close and we will send an additional engine company to each structure fire to insure safety for firefighters and the public."

Firefighter's Union president Ray Canafax told us to expect longer response times and an increase in danger levels for citizens and firefighters.

Canafax said, "One of the leading causes of death in firefighters is overexertion. Less firefighters on the street will jeopardize safety."

The police union leader said taking officers off patrols for clerk work reduces public safety and service.

F.O.P President Brian Lucas told 13 News, "For a burglary, there's not going to be a detective to investigate because they will be on the street. Their will not be as many drug investigations, and less street crime coverage like prostitution stings."

From Chief Joe Ciccarelli, "As time permits, those other lower priorities (not if you're a victim it's not a low priority), but in the grand scheme of things they will be addressed as we can.

Mayor Steve Williams was hopeful, "What we hope is what we're doing today will put us in a position where we don't have to come back and make any further adjustments."

Huntington has taken $1.4 Million from the public works department.

They have cut the spring road paving program and will resume in the fall, with snow removal, pothole filling and other services still intact.

And, without a union bargaining agreement, the city is revamping it health plan to save $400,000.

The hope here is with tight city management over the next 18 months, there will be no more job cuts.