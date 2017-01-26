Keystone Drive Cleared; Businesses Look Forward to Road Reopening

On March 12 part of the hill near the emergency runway slipped, causing residents in area to leave

The Bigley Avenue Foodland has lost a lot of customers since the landslide at Yeager Airport closed Keystone Drive.

"We suffered a 5%-10% decline in sales. In the retail business that is pretty substantial," said Jeff Joseph, owner of the Bigley Foodland.

After almost two years of being closed, all of the debris has finally been removed by Yeager Airport.

The job took more than $4 million to complete.

"To see where we are now compared to where we were then, it is a dramatic change. Every time I look at it it is hard to believe how far we've come," said Mike Plante, P.I.O for Yeager Airport.

The land has been grated and any damaged culverts have been replaced or repaired.

The West Virginia Department of Highways plans to gravel the entire area in the coming weeks.

Yeager Airport officials say, once the gravel is down, people should be able to cross the road again.

"The airport has done what it could as quickly as it could to get us to this point now. We realize for those people impacted who live down here that it has been a long time and coming," said Mike Plante.

The West Virginia DOH plans to pave the road sometime this Spring or Summer.

Employee's at the Bigley Avenue Foodland say they can't wait to serve their Keystone customers again.

"That road being back open gives them an option to come back and we are looking forward to seeing customers we haven't seen in a while," said Jeff Joseph.